Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, appealed for the understanding of residents as it ramps up efforts to free clogged drains and mop up floods that have taken over many streets and roads across the State, urging them to desist from panicky measures.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, assured residents that succour will soon be provided as more flood abatement gangs are being deployed to major trouble spots to free manholes and some clogged up drains to complement the efforts of contractors unblocking of major drains.

He listed some areas that have experienced the palliative measures of the abatement gangs to include Fred Anyiam and Femi Ayantuga Streets in Surulere Local Government, Car Wash area in Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, Macgregor Canal in Obalende LCDA, Ago Palace Way In Oshodi Isolo LCDA, Festac Extension In Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area and Ipodo in Ikeja Local Government Area.

The Commissioner explained that engineers and top officials of the Ministry have also gone around the State in the last three months to ascertain the true state of all primary, secondary and tertiary drains and compiled a report which will serve as a guide to solving the identified problems.

He said in order to make the data gathered more inclusive, the Ministry has released a phone number to the public for receipt of information about the state of the environment in various neighbourhoods, revealing that the response has been very tremendous.

Bello, however, implored residents to desist from dumping refuse into the drains, adding that de-silting of the drains have been compounded by the activities of individuals who have turned many major drainage channels into refuse dumps, including tertiary drains across the metropolis.

While warning all property owners who have built on setbacks of drainage channels or drainage alignments to remove all such structures as they constitute major impediments to free flow of water into the various drainage channels, the Commissioner emphasised that the Ministry, in conjunction with other agencies, will ensure that residents do not experience a repeat of flooding of roads, streets and homes brought about by the near-total neglect of the maintenance of the drainage channels in the recent past.

He noted that the poor state of the drainage system has also affected the road networks despite the continuous rehabilitation of the roads by the State Public Works Bureau, re-echoing the promise of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that massive rehabilitation of the roads will commence immediately the rains subside.