Lagos State Losses Former State Governor — Daily Times Nigeria

Previous Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, is dead. He was aged 91.

Jakande was Governor of Lagos State in the second republic somewhere in the range of 1979 and 1983 under the Unity Party of Nigeria UPN, established by the late wise, Obafemi Awolowo

He is most associated with propelling the cardinal philosophy of the UPN which was free instruction from essential to auxiliary school. His organization additionally settled the Lagos state college.

Jakande is credited for opening up reasonable lodging bequests for low-pay workers in spots, for example, Ikorodu, Epe, Amuwo Odofin, Surulere among others

The Buhari military system consequently captured, attempted, and indicted Jakande for treachery.

His mark infrastructural project, the Lagos Metroline, pointed toward creating rail transportation and encouraging mass transportation was ended by Muhammadu Buhari, following the military upset that cleared away the subsequent republic