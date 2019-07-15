Following the repeated incidents of building collapse in Lagos state over the years, the state government and the Building Collapse Prevention Guild have called on stakeholders in the construction industry and the public to join forces with the government to stop the ugly trend.

The call was made, in view of the fact that citizens could help check the menace by reporting cases of illegal construction and defective structures to the appropriate government agencies.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban

Development, Foluso Dipe, said the government would keep its doors open to receive constructive ideas from all quarters.

She said stakeholders in the building industry have different roles to play in maintaining a sustainable, organised and liveable mega city such as Lagos, adding that “you will note that we have been engaging relevant stakeholders in the building industry because we are aware that the job of achieving a sustainable and liveable city is a collective one.”

Also, the permanent secretary commended Building Collapse Prevention Guild for partnering with the state government to stem building collapse, adding that state government would continue to maintain its zero tolerance to the indiscriminate construction of buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals.