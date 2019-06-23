Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state government on Sunday said it has commenced a clinical follow-up and rehabilitation for victims of the Ita-Faaji building collapse in central Lagos.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, said the follow-up was to ensure that victims of the unfortunate incident recovered fully.

It will be recalled that a three-storey building with a penthouse collapsed on March 13 at Ita-Faaji area of Lagos, leaving 20 people, mostly school children dead and many others injured. One of the floors of the building housed a nursery and primary school.

Goncalves said: “What happened is quite unfortunate and we do not pray for a recurrence. But moving on, the government being responsible and responsive is concerned about the health and well-being of the citizens.

“As such, the government is providing this clinical follow-up and rehabilitation session to ensure good health for victims of this incident and help them recuperate.

“The follow-up includes a mental health treatment for those who may have been traumatised by the incident. Mental health talk and support is being offered by our trained psychiatrists, grief counsellors and social workers.

“This is because some of them, after such a traumatic incident, require mental health support to help them overcome their grief.”

Also speaking, the Director, Medical Administration, Training and Programmes in the ministry, D.r Funmilayo Shokunbi said foodstuffs, school kits and other items would be provided to the victims to aid their process of recovery.

Shokunbi said the items were donated by the state government, Oba of Lagos and other well-meaning individuals.