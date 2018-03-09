Lagos stands still for Erelu Ojuolape ojora @80

February 24 will forever remain in the memory of Erelu Ojuolape Ojora wife of boardroom guru and corporate titan, Otunba Adekunle Ojora as Lagos social establishment literarily stood still for her in marking her 80 years birthday

The formidable couple played host to a galaxy of personalities who gathered to felicitate with the family as Erelu turned 80

And trust Otunba : he pulled out all the stops to celebrate his graceful wife in style

Ojuolape from the prominent Akinfe family in Ondo town, Ondo State, is one society woman that seems to get better with age

Her husband, a former journalist, served as an assistant editor at British Broadcast



Ajibade Alabi