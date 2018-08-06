Lagos Speaker Obasa emerges chairman of Conference Speakers

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has emerged as the chairman, Conference of Speakers of the State Assembly in Nigeria.

The development followed his election on Saturday at the 2018 Second quarter conference of Speakers in Nigeria hosted by Lagos Assembly.

Highlights of the closing session of the three day conference at Redisson Blue Hotel, GRA, Ikeja was the election of Obasa as the new leader of the conference.

Obasa took over as the new chairman from his Kebbi State counterpart, Hon. Ismaila Kamba.

In a communiqué read at the end of the three-day conference held from Friday to Sunday, by Mr Ahmed Guni, who doubled as the Chairman, Electoral and Communique Drafting Committee, disclosed that the conference deliberated on a lot of national issues as well elected new officers for the conference.

Reading from the communique, Hon. Guni who is the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly said: “Among other things, the conference reviewed and adopted the report of its special committee set up to facilitate an efficient and effective implementation of the financial autonomy law for the state legislatures and the judiciary.

“The conference also deliberated on a wide range topical national issues just as it equally elected a new set of national executive that will run the affairs of the conference.

“At the end of the elections, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly emerged the new conference chairman.

“Hon. Peter Abeldiah of the Taraba State House of Assembly emerged the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State was voted the Treasurer while the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Kolawole Matthew.

To represent the six geopolitical zones, according to the communique, the conference elected 6 vice chairmen: Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Rivers (South-South), Hon. (Mrs) Rita Maduagu, Anambra (South-East).

Hon. (Prophet) Oloyelogun David, Ondo (South-West).

Others are; Hon. Sanusi Rikiji, Zamfara State representing (North-West), Hon. Balarabe Ibrahim, of Nasarawa State Representing the (North-Central) while the Hon Kawuwa Damina, of Bauchi State is to represent the (North-East).

The communique further revealed that the conference also resolved to call on the Federal Government to direct relevant government agencies to ensure prompt implementation of the new constitutional provision granting financial autonomy to the judiciary and state legislatures.

Just as it equally called on the State Houses in Nigeria to ensure meaningful engagement with the executive arms in their respective states in order to have a seamless implementation of the new law with a view to enhance democracy in Nigeria.

The conference further called on the National Assembly to expedite actions on the proposed constitutional amendment to established state police in Nigeria with a view to complementing the efforts of the Nigeria police on security.

The committee chairman revealed that the conference also called on political leaders to put national interest above any other interest while it urged the Nigeria police to be professional and apolitical in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

Stressed that the conference called on police to desist from invading and occupying legislative houses in the country. The conference also commiserates with the people of Zamfara and all other states variously attacked by gunmen.

In his acceptance speech, the new conference Chairman, Hon. Obasa, who described his election as a great honour and privilege, promised to serve the interests of the country.

“This mandate is a sacred one and I intend to do everything within my power to protect its sanctity.

“It is a mandate which brings about a burden, the burden to serve, not only my colleagues but the entire people of Nigeria who have honoured us with their votes at our respective constituencies to promote and protect their interest and welfares,” Obasa stated.

The new chairman urged all state legislators to come together and work for the protection of the sanctity of the parliament, saying the parliament remains the bedrock of democracy.

The Lagos chief law maker who frowned at attacks on parliaments, said he will work for the protection of the rights of the legislature and cooperate with other arms of government for the growth and development of the county.

“I assure you that we will not keep quiet, fold our hands and watch our rights being trampled upon. We will be gentle but firm in our demand for our rights, resolute but not deliberately antagonistic.

“The parliament is the last option for democracy and it is our duty to protect it for the survival of democratic values and ideals,” Obasa stated.