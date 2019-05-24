Lagos security agency assures whistle-blowers of confidentiality

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

Chairman of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Israel Ajao has assured residents of Ikorodu and its environs of protecting their identity whenever they provide information to the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, (LNSC).

Ajao gave the assurance while responding to questions from stakeholders in Ikorodu division during a one-day seminar tagged: “Neighbourhood safety as a strategy for effective crime control in Lagos state” held at Ikorodu Town Hall, Ita Elewa.

The stakeholders while expressing their readiness to give information to the corps about suspected criminals in their neighbourhood, expressed concerns about their safety after providing information on suspected criminals citing the possibility of reprisal attacks.

Responding however, the chairman assured that as a competent security outfit, the agency will always protect informants by ensuring confidentiality of their identity.

The chairman, who was represented by Chief Tunde Aboyade, disclosed the dedicated phone numbers that members of the public can call to give information without disclosing their identity.

“I want to assure you that there is absolute confidentiality in any information that you supply us. You are very secure and protected fully and nothing will happen to you,” he promised.

He stated that the agency had commenced plans to install suggestion boxes in all the 57 local governments/development areas across the state to provide the opportunity for members of the public to give information anonymously.

Earlier in her welcome address, board member representing the Ikorodu division, Princess Kofoworola Adegboye, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders and those who support the corps in the division and attributed the success recorded to the support received from members of the public and other security agencies.