Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, turned himself to a traffic policeman when he alighted from his motorcade to arrest defaulting road users.

Some of the road users whose crimes caught up with them, were caught driving or riding on a one-way and against the flow of traffic.

Sanwo-Olu who took to his Twitter handle @JideSanwoolu (yet to be verified). said that is was not excusable for anyone to break traffic rules for their own selfish interest.

He wrote: “There’s no excuse for road users to break traffic rules by taking one-way and going against traffic.

“Today was an unlucky day for perpetrators of this selfish and disorderly act. Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated. Let’s not make total bedlam of our roads”.

The tweet by the governor however generated diverse reaction with some commending him while many urged him to fix Lagos roads.

Many of them held that the bad roads was a primary factor responsible for why people disobey traffic rules, adding that the gridlock in the state was causing many motorists and commuters serious stress.



