Ten years after its commencement, the Lagos state government under the Sanwo-Olu administration has resumed the construction of the 10-lane Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Speaking at the site office of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), contractors to the project, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that the return to the road not only marks the fulfilment of a promise made during a recent visit on June 2, 2019, to the people of the state by the Sanwo-Olu administration, but is also designed to bring relief to commuters who experience hardship daily on the road.

The deputy governor who represented the governor noted that the Sanwo-Olu administration would honour all the promises made to Lagosians.

He further stated that the project covers specifically, the Agboju to Trade Fair segment as well as the rehabilitation of the Eric Moore – Mile 2 stretch.

Hamzat said “we must obey the law, citizens co-operation is critical to what successes we will be able to record during this tenure. We must also monitor the project and report progress and observations to us.”