By Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

A cross -section of Lagos residents and motorists on Friday commended the state government for proposing an electronic payment system that will allow motorists pass quickly at the toll plaza on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday announced that the mode of toll collection at the bridge would completely go electronic by October this year, saying that the development was part of efforts to ensure the free flow of traffic within the axis.

The governor further declared the use of toll plazas at both Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge free of charge on July 11 from 6:30am to 9:30 am and in the evening from 4:30pm to 8pm, also in a bid to tackle the gridlock on the corridor.

Reacting, a resident of the axis, Mrs. Bimbo Fatoki, said the development was a well-appreciated one, saying the free access at the toll plazas hugely reduces travel time.

“This is a welcome development and everyone is happy; kids did not get to school late this morning because the road was free and I want to say that more of this development will be welcomed,” Fatoki said.

Another resident simply identified as Alimi, said the development was an eloquent confirmation that the government of Gov. Sanwo-Olu is responsible and listens to the people.

“This development is good and it shows that the government is responsible and listens to the complaints of the people. Although, I welcome this, however in my opinion, Thursday is not the best day for the survey due to the sanitation because not everyone will come out at the same time.

“I also think that the roundabout in this area should be taken out because it is also part of the problem,” he said.

On his part, Mr John Okechuwu, said he was pleasantly surprised to see the toll gate free as it was usually jam -packed, adding that the electronic system would make movement faster.

A truck driver, Fatai Omotayo, said the electronic pay system was the way to go, adding that he was already using an E-card while another motorist, Coker urged government to fix the bad roads and review the traffic light, especially in terms of allocating more time to green light to enhance movement.