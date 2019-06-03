Lagos residents protest installation of high tension cables

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Residents of Gladys Kalesanwo Street at Agura-/Gberigbe, Ikorodu, area of Lagos have protested over the planned installation of high tension cables on the street by the Ewu-Agbo Community Development Association area.

The residents also accused officials of Ikeja Distribution Company (IKDC) of conniving with the Ewu-Agbo Community in attempting to install the illegal cables by allegedly issuing the Ewu-Agbo community approval without following due process.

A petition obtained by our correspondent with the caption: “Save our soul on dangerous erection of high tension cables,” dated May 27and signed by Fatai Adebayo and Michael Obiorah, chairman and general secretary respectively, accused the Ewu-Agbo Community of attempting to put the lives of residents in danger by insisting on mounting the high tension cables on the street despite its illegality.

In the petition, the residents insist that the approval was illegal as the street the officials of the power distribution company in conjunction with the Ewu-Agbo Community want to mount the high tension cables is less than 30ft wide, as against the 60ft approved by law.

The petitioners decried that structures were already built on the available lands before the coming of the high tension cables and advised the Ewu-Agbo Community to make use of the alternative roads, which they claimed were wide enough to accommodate such a project.

According to the petitioners, the alternative roads are Iyana-Odo Road, Igbota Road, CPI Road and several other options.

The petition reads in part: “But, investigation by the members of the street indicate that the purported approval could not have been given for such a gigantic project based on the diameter of the street in question and the inherent danger to the inhabitants of the street.”

According to the residents, the Ewu-Agbo Community claimed to have duly received an approval for the project, but wondered why the approval was still been hidden from them despite their request to get a copy of the approval.

“Our street is less than 30 feet wide with structures already built on the land, which makes it inappropriate and dangerous for such a project.

Besides, we the members of the community are not comfortable with the erection of any high tension cable on our street by the Ewu-Agbo residents, especially as it has to do with the safety of lives of the residents.

“Apart from the fact that the poles are obstructing vehicular movement on the road, we all know how injurious high tension cables can be, especially when houses were already fully built in such areas before the coming of the proposed project,” the petitioners added.