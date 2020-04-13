Abuja – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country had risen to 343, following 20 confirmed new cases from five states and in Lagos which is the commercial capital being the epicentre with 189 cases.

NCDC on Monday, said that the 20 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from Lagos -13, Edo -2, Kano -2, Ogun -2 and Ondo -1.

According to NCDC, as at 09:50 p.m on April 13 there are 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged, with 10 deaths recorded.

The agency said that the 343 were recorded from 19 states of the federation.

It stated that majority of the active cases were in stable conditions.

Lagos remains the epicentre with 189, while FCT has 56 cases, 20 in Osun, 14 in Edo, 11 in Oyo, 11 in Bauchi and Kaduna.

Akwa Ibom 6, Kastina 5, Kwara 4, Ogun 9, Kano 3, 2 each in Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, Ondo and Rivers, and one each in Benue, Niger, and Anambra.

The cases reported were from travellers , who had just returned to the country from high index countries of COVID-19.

Other cases were from people, who have come in contact with infected people, leading to community spread of the virus.

The agency had also increased laboratories for diagnosis to 11 in the country and have also tested close to 6,000 Nigerians of COVID-19.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari extended the restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by another two weeks.

He noted that the extension would be effective from 11:59 p.m on Monday and urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

The President explained that the decision became important to curb the spread of the disease through community transmission.(NAN)