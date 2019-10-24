Lagos State Public Service Club has charged Civil Servants in the state on efficient service delivery, urging them to exercise often and do regular checkups, noting that their health is crucial to carrying out their daily activities.

President of the club, Mr Oluremi Ajenifunja, made this statement at a press briefing to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the club, which activities started last week Monday.

‘Quality, patient safety, cornerstone of modern health-care delivery’

In his address Ajenifunja said, “The members of Lagos club say it is not work alone, after work you have to exercise to have a sound mind, and a sound mind for service delivery. You have to be of stable mind, there was sometime we had some civil servant who dropped dead, we don’t want this to happen again. We want civil servants to be up and doing, recreate and exercise their body. If you want service delivery, you have to be healthy.

“The club is not meant for civil servants alone. We have those that are associate members, the club is also open to members of the public. The club’s membership strength is about 6,000. The club, since inception, has produced 22 presidents and is being overseen by elected executives council made up of civil servants.”

While giving a schedule of events outlined for the celebration, the Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Mr Oluyomi Amoye, said members and associate members would be paying a visit to the founder of the club, who is the first Civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, while mosque and church services, as well as sports and health check would be held for the benefit of members and invited guests. There will also be visit to orphanages and give-out to members of the public.

The club, during the press briefing, also expressed gratitude to their Grand Patron, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Patron, who is the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, for their active role in the development of the club.

Lagos State Public service club was established in 1979 to serve as a platform for social and sporting activities amongst public officials in the state.