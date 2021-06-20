Lagos police to trail killers of TV mogul & billionaire, Usifo Ataga found dead in a hotel

The Lagos State Command has said that its operatives are on the trail of the killers of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, and billionaire, Usifo Ataga, who was found dead in his apartment in Banana Island area of the state.

It was learnt that the owner of the apartment rented out to the late CEO has been arrested and currently in police detention.

Sources familiar with the incident had confirmed the death of Ataga, who was murdered last week.

Mr Ataga, whose company promises video livestream at zero Internet cost, was found in a pool of his blood in the apartment after days of being incommunicado.

READ ALSO: Police arrest bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

He had checked into the apartment allegedly with a lady, suspected to be his mistress last Sunday.

His wife and children, all resident in Abuja, had been worried about his absence and their inability to get through to him.

After efforts to get across to his office and colleagues proved abortive, security agents tracked him to the Lekki apartment.

The door of the apartment was forced open but only his corpse was found there while his phones, debit cards and other valuables were missing.

He had multiple stab wounds on different parts of his body, according to on-the-spot assessment by police officers.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said while his men are still on the trail of the lady who reportedly carried out the act, the apartment’s owner is in detention.

He also noted that investigation is ongoing and the police would keep the public aBosom as events unfold.