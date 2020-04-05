A 10-year-old girl, simply identified as Ajara, battered by her caregiver, Mrs. Omotayo, at No. 10 Omotoso Street, Igando, has been rescued by detectives from the Gender Unit, Lagos State Police Command.



The rescue operation was in collaboration with the Domestic Sexual and Violence Resposne Team (DSVRT), Office of the Public Defender, and social workers from Ministry of Youth and Social Development.



It was gathered that Ajara, who had been tortured by the 45-year-old Omotayo, had sustained wounds on the face and head, before help came her way.



In a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, on Sunday, the attention of the command was drawn to the case after it was reported on social media.



He said: “ On April 3, a case of child abuse was reported online by a mandatory reporter who shared a video of a child been abused through instablog9ja. Detectives from Gender Unit, Command Headquarters Ikeja in collaboration with DSVRT, Office of the Public Defender and social workers from Ministry of Youth and Social Development rescued the survivor at No. 10 Omotoso Street Igando.



“ The abuser, Mrs Omotayo, was arrested. The survivor was taken to hospital for treatment and kept in a safe home provided by Lagos State Government. The suspect who icaregiveriver to the survivor was said to have pushed the survivor and she sustained injuries all over her face. The suspect was seen in the viral video hitting the survivor on the floor. ”



The police spokesperson said the suspect will be charged to court, as the Command will continue to protect and defend the rights of the vulnerable members of the society, especially children