Lagos Police on red alert over anticipated violence, trains 450 combat men

Aruga Joe Omokaro, Lagos

Sequel to intelligence report of a planned violent protest by some aggrieved groups set to commence from tomorrow June 1st, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Akeem Odumosu is said to have ordered emergency combat training of over 450 officers and men.

Investigations by The Daily Times revealed that Odumosu handed down the order to his Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations DCP Kontagora to head the combat training.

Kontagora was said to have subsequently directed all Divisional Police Officers DPOs and Area Commanders to nominate officers from the rank of Constables to Inspectors for the training.

The training was said to have Lasted for one week from last Monday.

Our investigations further revealed that because of the large number of personnel, the training took place at various locations.

Speaking under condition of anonymity, a source at the state police headquarters assured that “we are ready for any violent attack, whether protest or demonstration.”

The Daily Times reliably learnt that CP Odumosu has deployed plain clothes detectives all over Lagos State to nip in the bud any act of violence.

Some of the detectives are said to have been deployed to markets, bus stops, beer parlors and public places.

It will be recalled that three weeks ago CP Odumosu raised an alarm that some members of Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in conjunction with some Yoruba groups had planned to cause violence in Lagos.