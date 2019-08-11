Ahead of the Eid- el- Kabir celebration, the Lagos State Police Command have deployed 12,000 men to various parts of the state to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, stated this in a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Elkana Bala on Saturday.

The commissioner of police said he had directed Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, on the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement throughout the state.

Muazu also said that all sectional heads must be on ground to beef up security, carryout massive deployment of personnel for visibility patrols, crowd controls, adequate protection of all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebrations in their areas of responsibilities.

While felicitating with the Muslim faithfuls in the state, the Lagos police boss said, “ Anti-Crime patrols have been deployed along all major roads throughout the state for the protection and safety of travellers, commuters and other road users during the period and beyond.

“ They are under strict instructions to be civil, polite, compassionate and firm in carrying out their duties. Intense surveillance and intelligence gathering will be maintained, special deployment and stop and search duties will be emplaced at all flash and vulnerable points.”

Calling on members of the public to corporate with the police, Muazu advised all to be security conscious. “ The Command employs members of the public, most especially travellers and other roads users to cooperate with Police personnel deployed on stop and search duties.

“ Parents are advised to monitor the movements and activities of their children. Youths are warned against engaging in any act of violence.

Members of the Public are enjoins to be security conscious, vigilant and report any incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police station.

“ In case of emergency, the Command can be reached through the following numbers: 08063299264, 08065154338, 08060357795, 09053872208, 08127155071.”