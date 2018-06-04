Lagos Police to begin massive arrest of lawless motorcycle operators in the state

Joy Anyim

The Lagos State Police Command said it will begin the massive arrest of lawless motorcyclists from June 15th, 2018. The decision was reached at a meeting convened by the Lagos Police Command and attended by Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos State (MOALS), Nigerian Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NAMORA ) and Okada Riders Welfare Association (ORWA ).

According to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, the meeting follows the unfortunate incident of May 30th, 2018, whereby some commercial motorcyclists, popularly called okada riders, attempted to burn Ibeshe Police Post but ended up burning a police patrol vehicle stationed at a black spot in the town.

At the meeting which held at the MD Abubakar Conference Hall of the Command, the CP decried the attitude of some okada riders who attack members of the public or constituted authorities at the slightest disagreement.

Edgal, warned saying, “the police would not only arrest unruly okada riders but ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.”

Revealing other decisions reached at the meeting, Edgal said, “Any motorcycle without licence plate number will be impounded;

“All commercial motorcycle operators are restricted from plying the highways and the bridges. Every commercial motorcycle operator must register with any of the approved unions for the purpose of accountability and easy identification.

“Every commercial motorcycle operator must wear an apron which must indicate the union he belongs and bear boldly, his identification number.

“A joint taskforce, comprising the police, the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and members of the motorcycle unions to oversee the implementation of the resolution reached and the enforcement of the Lagos State traffic laws.”

The CP further charged the members of the union to embark on massive enlightenment of their members before enforcement will begin so that they don’t run foul of the law.