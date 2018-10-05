Lagos police arrest producer of adulterated alcoholic drinks

The operatives of Lagos State Police Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Pen Cinema Division, SP Pius Edobor have arrested one Emmanuel Nwodu, 38, of Fagba, Iju, Lagos for producing adulterated alcoholic drinks.

The suspect who was arrested along Mosalashi market, Sango Agege, with two cartons of the adulterated alcoholic drinks said he produces the drinks in his one room shop at Mosalashi market, Agege.

Nwodu also led operatives to the said shop at Mosalashi market where he concocted the drinks and when search warrant was executed, two 30 litres of chemical suspected to be ethanol, two cartons of Elders Aromatic Schnapps suspected to be fake, 51 small bottles of Chelsea dry gin suspected to be fake, 35 pieces of Chelsea cork, five labels of Lords, Chelsea and Elders alcoholic drinks.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal said the suspect who was arrested on September 28, 2018 was charged to court October 3rd, 2018.

Edgal said, “Recall that on April 3rd, 2018, at Ajuwon market, Mushin, the Command arrested and prosecuted a 55-year-old trader, Benjamin Ojukwu, involved in the production and distribution of fake wine and alcoholic drinks”.