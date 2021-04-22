Lagos police arrest Nollywood actor for defiling 14-year-old girl

Joy Joseph, Lagos.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James (alias Baba Ijesha), for allegedly defiling a minor.

James reportedly stated assaulting the 14-year-old victim when she was seven-years-old.

Daily Times gathered that the said defilement was reported at Sabo Police Station on April 19, by one Princess Adekola Adekanya.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who issued a statement on the incident, the matter has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

Adejobi said: “Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 year old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police,Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”