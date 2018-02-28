Lagos Police arrest five over murder of LNSC personnel

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nurudeen Odofin, four others – Muyideen Bello, Wasiu Adio, Balogun and Rokeeb Adebayo have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing a Neighbourhood and Safety Corp personnel, Monsuru Bolaji in the Aguda Surulere area of Lagos.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal who broke the news while briefing journalists on the recent achievements of the Command on Monday said the suspects were arrested through a joint effort with men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Recall that Bolaji was brutally murdered while returning from a viewing centre where he had gone to see a football match at about 9:30pm on Wednesday February 21, 2018.

Speaking to journalists on the development, Edgal said, ” During my condolence visit to the Neighbourhood and safety corp officials at Aguda, Surulere and the family of late Bolaji, I promised Lagosians that Lagos State Police Command under my watch will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the killers of this young man are arrested for prosecution.

“It is my privilege to inform the general public that barely five days the promise, three persons who killed the late Bolaji have been arrested.

” Investigation into the case revealed that the deceased was an active member of the newly inaugurated Neighbourhood and Safety Corp.

” His enlistment into the corp sent jitters down the spine of most cult members because most of them are well known to the deceased, hence the suspects along with their accomplices currently at large attacked and killed the deceased at Umunede Bar in Mallam Isah close, Aguda, Surulere where he had gone to watch soccer at the close of work.”

The Commissioner of Police also revealed that the suspects had confessed to participated in the killing of the deceased.

He stated further that one axe and a knife with blood stain had been recovered from the suspects and have been sent to the Forensic Unit for analysis.

Odofin 39 years old, who claimed to be the NURTW chairman, Okada riders wing Cocoa- Aguda branch denied any involvement in the murder of Bolaji.

He maintained he and the deceased were more like brothers revealing that some set of cultists had been trailing them for reasons yet unknown.

He said, “Bolaji is my childhood friend. We even lived like brothers. Before he even became an official of LNSC he was a part of the Okada Association where he was the Secretary until his death.

” Sincerely I had nothing to do with his death and I wonder why the police arrested me. I and Bolaji had been the target of some cultists in Aguda.

” They had accused us of been police informant and had threatened to deal with the two of us. With this I am even afraid because since they have made good their threat on Bolaji and I don’t even know what will be my fate,” he lamented.

On whether they had alerted the police to the threats, Bolaji Said, ” yes we complained to the Aguda police division and the office of LNSC where Bolaji works and they told is to look out for the cultists and inform them for possible arrest.”

He went further to mention some name. ” Gafar and Adura are amongst the cultists. They and their members had killed one Timothy in October 2017 and have since been on the run.”

Another suspect, Adio, 35 years old, who is a senior member of the Eiye confraternity denied any involvement in the murder. He said he was arrested in his house at Kehinde Street.

Similarly, Bello who is also 39 years old said he was called on the day of the incident and informed his friend had been terribly injured and he had assisted others in taking him to three different hospitals.

Edgal noted that investigation into the case is in progress and that further findings will be made public.

He said, “The suspects will surely have their day in the court of law at the end of our inquiry.”