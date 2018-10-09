Lagos Police arrest 84 APC thugs during primaries

About 84 thugs who allegedly attempted to distort the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries election in different parts of Lagos have been arrested.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal said the suspects were responsible for the pocket of skirmishes experienced in different parts of the State, especially in Ajegunle, Apapa and Itire.

Edgal who was speaking while addressing Journalists at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Monday said the elections by all security indices was hugely successful in spite of the few challenges.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank Lagosians for conducting themselves peacefully during and after the recently concluded APC primaries which by all security indices was hugely successful.

“However, there were pockets of skirmishes in some parts of the State owing to the activities of thugs which were contained as soon as it began.

“In all, the Command arrested a total of 84 thugs from various parts of the State but for logistic reasons only 68 of the suspects will be paraded.

Some of the suspects arrested were identified as: Uche Onwuemena, Papa Esang, Obiajulu Monyei, Mustapha Seriki, Alaba Bakare, Abraham Gabriel, Godwin Keme, Obinna Asigbe, Ijeoma Onyema, Taiwo Yusuf, Akeem Aream, Quadri Agunpopo, Taiwo Ajibade, Akinboluwa Sunkanmi, Akeem Suleimon, Ibrahim Atinuke and others.

Similarly, the Command said 15 suspected cultists were also arrested across the State during various cult clashes.

The suspects were arrested between September 8th and October 5th, 2018 around Obalende, Sabo, Alaba International, Ojo, Berger and Shomolu Areas.

They are Kolade Sheriff, Akeem Fatai, Raymond Ajayi, Lawal Mohamed, Chima Ejikeme, Matthew Oritogun, Emeka Ngwu and others.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include, three locally made pistols, One Berretta Pistol; 21 rounds of live cartridges, One Volkswagen Golf Saloon Car with Reg. No. AAA-435-AW and assorted charms.