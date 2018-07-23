Lagos police arrest 5 PDP members for murder, violence

Five members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for their involvement in a fracas that had claimed the life of the Apapa LG PDP Chapter Chairman, Honourable Borishade Adeniyi, with two others injured.

The incident it was gathered took place on Saturday, at about 6pm during the Lagos State PDP visitation meeting at Igbosuku village, Eti-Osa LGA.

The meeting which was well attended by the state and local government PDP Chairmen later resulted in a dispute between two factions of the party.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal the suspects are – Engr Kehinde Fasasi, chapter chairman Eti-Osa LG, Hon. Rotimi Kujore, PDP chapter chairman, Lagos Island LG, Alhaji Fatai Adele, PDP chapter chairman, Mushin LG, Mr. Ismail Abiola, PDP chapter chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG and Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole, PDP chapter chairman, Surulere LG.