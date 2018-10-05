Lagos Photos: challenging ‘Time’ in the past with future focus

Through its subsequent exposés from inception in 2010, the Lagos Photo festival has maintained a steady tempo of cross cultural collaboration with both local and international photographers who present explicitly, narratives of our subconscious being through macro lens.

The annual camera works fiesta has for each year, presented themes, all focusing on critical subject matters that address situations in the society and thus, elevating African rich culture.

In a press briefing held Thursday in Lagos to unveil the photoshow, the organisers reiterated efforts to improve on subsequent outings.

According to them, this year’s festival will held at The Federal Printing Press Building in Lagos Island with satellite exhibition venues in arts and cultural spaces throughout the city that include Omenka gallery, African Arts Foundation, Alliance Francaise, Ikorodu Park, Falomo roundabout, Freedom Park and others.

The international photo fair is sponsored by Mike Adenuga Center, National Geographic, the US Consulate General in Lagos, British Council, Alliance Francaise, including other supporting members such as Canon, Konbini, and others and additionally supported by Ford Foundation.

Currently in its ninth edition, Lagosphoto being the first international arts festival of photography in Nigeria will be presenting as its theme “Time has gone” scheduled to open from October 27 to November 15, 2018 in Lagos.

‘Time has gone’ will be featuring conversation of interest intended to explore contemporary dialogue surrounding different facets of time.

Artists around the globe have been invited to discuss, confront and wrestle with the idea of urgency the effects of ‘Time’ on our daily dealings.

Each in their own way, investigate the practices of archiving, preservation, imagining the possibility of an Afro-based future, putting an end to a ‘time that is up’ or never-ending desire to reinterpret a past, laden with both nostalgia and hidden phantom.

The one month long programme will include exhibitions, workshops, artist presentations, discussions, screening, and large scale outdoor installations in congested public spaces in Lagos. About 22 photographers from over 18 countries in Africa will be featuring.

They include Malala Andrialavidrazana from Madagascar/France; Ismail Bahri; Kwena Chokoe; Adji Dieye; Ndidi Dike; Abosede George; Amanda Iheme; Karl Ohiri; Charlotte Tonga and host of others.

The show aims to provide a platform for the development and education of contemporary photography in Africa be establishing mentorship and cross cultural collaborations.

It is also embodied in the exploration of historical and contemporary issues, promotion of social programmes and the reclaiming of public spaces.

Interestingly, all the exhibiting artists are females but however, Charlotte Langhorst, one of the curators in response to a question at the briefing disclosed that it is not intentional with regards to gender parity.

She allayed that the choice of the exhibitors is based on professionalism and contents of body if works.

Charles Courdent from Alliance Francaise disclosed their happiness for partnering with Lagos photo show, describing it as the institute’s way of reaching out and collaborating with organisations in their operational neighbourhoods.

However, he revealed that it is also a way of showcasing an ongoing development project the institute is embarking on.

Russell Brooks from the US Consulate General stated the US commitment towards cultural understanding with Africa through arts.

He stated that the US will be presenting a Naija Gems: a travelling photography exhibition created by the US Consulate General showcasing intriguing images capturing Nigerian natural beauty.

Wumika Mukan, one of the curators in her curatorial overview explained the main object of the theme. She noted that the approach to the theme is very different and exciting.

For Amanda Iheme whose works are architectural base disclosed the she focused on architectural photography to juxtapose a time reflection on building designs in the past and present, thus reenacting need to appreciate both times with focus on future.