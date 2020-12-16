Lagos PDP suspends Secretary, two other Exco members over anti

The State Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has suspended three of its members for alleged anti party activities.

The affected members are Mr Muiz Shodipe, Barrister Taofik Gani and Mr Nurudeen Adewale, State Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Ex-Officio Member respectively.

The State Chairman, Engr Adedeji Doherty, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, said the trio were accused of “consistently and flagrantly breaching major provisions of the Party Constitution and have been found to have involved themselves in anti-party activities which could cause disunity among party faithful.”

The members were also accused of “constantly been creating disharmony, discord and division in the party by calling unauthorized State Executive meetings with the intention of creating a parallel structure within the party.”

Present at the meeting, were 35 Exco members who voted in favour of the decision, 10 members declined to vote, while four positions are vacant due to deaths and cases of ill health.

Also present were 18 out of 20 Local Government party chairmen who also voted in favour of the decision. The chairman of Eti-Osa however abstained while the chairmanship seat of Lagos Mainland) is vacant.

The suspended Exco members are to face the party’s Disciplinary Committee while accordance with relevant provisions of the constitution, their assistants are to act in their respective capacities pending the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

“All the members present, unanimously resolved to invoke the relevant disciplinary provisions as enshrined in the party constitution ie Chapter 10, Section (1), (2), (3) and (4) and Section 58, subsection (a), (b), (c), (f), (h), (i), and (j) as amended in 2017.

“The Executive Committee members, categorically stated that this decision should act as a deterrent and should be the first step in moving the party in the right direction as it concerns party discipline.

The State Chairman reiterated that discipline in the party was paramount, as members should be guided that the party is supreme, irrespective of status.

A member of the Exco was quoted as saying “The action taken is in furtherance to the promise made a year ago, to instill discipline in the party as mandated by the National body”.

Doherty advised that all party members must accord all elders and leaders of the party their due respect, stressing that politics should not be seen as a do or die affair, an avenue to settle scores and exhibit violence or thuggery.

He said in the interest of the party, members should ensure that engagements on all social media platforms should be channeled towards strengthening the party structures rather than being used to weaken and cause disunity in the party.

The Executive Committee members also advised that all members of the party who have instituted court cases against the party for one reason or the other, should withdraw such cases and utilise the internal machinery of the party which was created for dispute resolution.

They further advised that, anyone who has any form of complaint or grievance, should channel such through the Truth, Mediation and Reconciliation Committee headed by a Former State Chairman of the party.

They consequently advised all progressive minded members of the party to remain resolute in maintaining peace within the party as disunity had always been the clog in the wheel of progress of the party in the state and that in oneness, the party is bound for greatness.