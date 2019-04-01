Lagos PDP set for another crisis, as Adewale lays claim to Chairmanship position

By Patrick Okohue

There are strong indications that crisis which had bedeviled the major opposition party in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is far from being over, as a chieftain of the party, Otunba Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, is claiming to be the authentic State Chairman of the party.

Adewale who has vowed to approach the court to seek an order to take over the Secretariat of the party in Ikeja as its chairman till 2021, alleged that the current leadership of the party was not ready to take over the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in any general elections.

He alleged that the leadership is only concerned with what they would gain in every election period, saying that they were not after winning elections for the party in the state.

While speaking to newsmen in Ikeja recently, Adewale insisted that he is the authentic chairman till 2021 and not the current occupier of the seat, Dr Dominic Adegbola

He also announced the immediate sack of the incumbent Chairman, saying that Adegbola was there as interim Chairman for 90days.

He explained further that he was back in the leadership position to build the party into a strong platform ahead of 2023 General Elections in the country, assuring that his goal was achievable.

The PDP Chieftain said that the Supreme Court which had on July 12, 2017 sacked Ali Modu Sheriff and affirmed Ahmed Makarfi as the national chairman, did not sack him as state chairman and that his tenure would only expire in 2021.

According to him, Hon. Moshood Salvador, whom he handed over to, following the intervention of the party leadership and the power-sharing arrangements between Sheriff faction and Makarfi group, had since dumped PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that Adegbola’s tenure was for a period of three months which had since expired last December.

Adewale alleged that Adegbola, who he said was backed by the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, to replace Salvador, had further factionalised the party since he took over as chairman while appointing his own chairmen in all the wards and local councils in the state.

“Dominic was backed by Chief Bode George to replace Hon. Moshood Salvador when Salvador decamped to APC.

This same Dominic had factionalised the party as he appointed his own ward and Local government Chairmen across the 20 local governments.

“I am the authentic PDP chairman in Lagos, I only stepped aside for Salvador after the national leadership of the party asked me to do so.

After two years of factional crisis, I obeyed the leadership of the party to allow peace to reign and that the party could make progress.

When Salvador left for APC, I made attempt to step in to continue, but there were appeals from all corners that election was underway and that I should allow somebody from the George group to occupy the position in the interim, for a period of three months”

“I agreed and remained on the sidelines and Dominic emerged. But now, his tenure expired in December while I still have my original mandate till 2021. So he can no longer claim to be chairman.

I am the chairman now. In fact, I have taken over the secretariat and I will not allow anybody to do anything there for now,” Adewale fumed

In a swift reaction however, the Chairman of the party, Dr Adegbola, described Adewale’s claim to the Chairmanship position as ‘arrant nonsense’, saying that Adewale was no longer a member of the PDP.

Adegbola claimed that Adewale had dumped the party for Action Democratic Party ( ADP) to contest the last governorship election in Ekiti State

“That is arrant nonsense. I have no issue with him, the national leadership of our party knows much that he (Adewale) could not make any claim”

“He is a member of ADP, he was their governorship candidate in Ekiti State. If he wants to be back to PDP, he has to rejoin our party. As far as I am concerned he is not a member of our party.

If you want to know anything concerning the issue, you have to talk to the National Secretariat of our party,” he said.