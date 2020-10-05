Lagos PDP insists APC’s candidate for Lagos East bye-election, Abiru will be disqualified by court

By Patrick Okohue

…We understand their panic, fear, unease on account of impending defeat, says APC

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted it has a watertight case against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, Adetokunbo Mukail Abiru, stressing that the aspirant would be disqualified at the poll.

The party in a statement by the Media Director/ Spokesperson of the Gbadamosi Senatorial Campaign, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, said it has two solid grounds upon which the court will rely to disqualify Abiru.

However responding to the suit by the PDP, the APC in a statement earlier by its Lagos State spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the grounds upon which the suit is instituted is not only false, but “we find it laughable.”

He said it is apparent that the plaintiffs have not availed themselves to the original copy of the Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).

Pearse noted, “Firstly, there is nothing false about the case. Court records will show that indeed, on 29th September, 2020, the PDP and its Senatorial Candidate, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi dragged Abiru, his party, APC and INEC to court.

“In the suit filed in the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Lagos Judicial Division Holden at Lagos, the PDP and Gbadamosi are asking for the disqualification of Abiru on at least two counts.1. Mr. Abiru has two Permanent Voters cards, (PVC number: 90F5BO5EEB295604194, and PVC number: 90F5AFEA90418213518), 2. Mr. Abiru is not registered to vote in the East Senatorial District.”

The PDP said its evidence for the first case against Mr Abiru can be verified from the Voters Register as it exists on the INEC server.

“For the second case against Abiru, we refer to his letter of 14th August, 2020 to INEC, requesting a transfer of his address from Road A2 HSE Ago, Carlton Gate Estate, off Chevron Drive, Lekki Lagos, to 38 Oriwu Road, Ita Elewa, Ikorodu Lagos.

“Mr Abiru’s request was not granted, because as INEC explained to him, ‘ Continuous Voter Registration Exercise is presently suspended.

The party alleged that based on case number 1, Mr. Abiru is clearly guilty of identity fraud.

“With two PVC’s, it is reasonable to assume that Mr Abiru is one of those people who vote multiple times on election day,” the party said.

It said further, “Based on case number 2, it is clear that Mr Abiru cannot vote in the October 31st Lagos East Senatorial Election.

“According to the constitution, a citizen who cannot vote cannot be voted for. The case against Mr Abiru is water tight.

His sponsor, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not do his due diligence.

“He imposed Abiru on the members of his party, and wants to impose him on the people of Lagos East (Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu).

“The practice of forcing bad candidates on the electorate with impunity by callous leaders failed last month in Edo State.

It will fail in Ondo State on 10th October, and it will fail in Lagos at the Lagos East Senatorial election.

“Mr. Gbadamosi has no such negatives. He is a successful businessman with a passion to improve the quality of life for the people of Lagos.

He is intelligent and resourceful. Gbadamosi emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in a democratic election. He will be the people’s Senator,” the PDP said.

Oladejo had said in the statement, “We understand their panic, fear and unease on account of the overwhelming and calamitous defeat that awaits them on the 31st of October, 2020.

They should do well to ask the traducers of Willie Obiano (of Anambra State) and Yahaya Bello (of Kogi State) and avail themselves of several other court decisions in that respect.

“Let them continue to chase shadows while we remain focused as we campaign and gather support in the nooks and crannies of the Lagos East Constituency.

“We assure our teaming supporters and the entire electorate that our candidate’s eligibility is unassailable and by God’s grace, he will emerge victorious at the election come 31st October, 2020.”