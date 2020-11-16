Lagos PDP expresses confidence in Oyinlola-led reconciliatory c’ttee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State says it has confidence in the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led Reconciliatory Committee to resolve crisis bedeviling the party in the SouthWest.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, said in Lagos at the weekend that Oyinlola’s experience as a former governor would be an added advantage in uniting aggrieved members.

“We have confidence in him. He is full of experience. He has been former governor of two states of the six SouthWest states.

“Hence, all sentiments can be appreciated by him. He has also been in and out, and now in.

“So, we must appreciate the need for PDP to reconcile in order to take over the South-West and indeed Nigeria,” he said.

The PDP spokesman, however, advised the committee to ensure full participation and inclusion to bring all aggrieved members together and strengthen the party in the region.

Gani added: “We urge him to allow full participation and justice for all in the interest of the PDP.

“We are proud of all the members of his committee, indeed the Lagos State representative, Senator Bucknor is a seasoned grassroots politician with vast experience in party and government management.

“She was deputy governor in Lagos State. We repose full confidence in the committee to do justice and reconcile all.

We wish them best of luck.” Oyinlola was appointed by SouthWest leaders of the PDP to head a five-man committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in the region for unity and success in future elections. Other members of the reconciliation committee are: Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru; Chief Saka Balogun and Olayinka Kukoyi.

Leaders of the party in the SouthWest after a meeting in Ibadan on Thursday had called on the national leadership of the party to bring all aggrieved factions in the former ruling party together.