Lagos orders release of 253 #EndSARS protesters

By Ukpono Ukpong

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by police over their alleged roles in the unrest following the #EndSARS protests.

The justice commissioner said the in a statement that his office had determined that there was a nondisclosure of a primafacie case against the 253 persons by the police.

The statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, and made available to journalists on Sunday, said 92 persons would however, be prosecuted.

The commissioner said the police had between November 4 and November 5, forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in respect of the 361 persons arrested in respect of crimes that occurred in connection with the protests.

“Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received. As at November 6, the directorate has been able to despatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts.

The others will be despatched to court on November 9. “Out of the 361 persons, the DPP shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.

“The office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case.

In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police,” the statement said.

The statement assured members of the public that his office would ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with the due process of the law.

Onigbanjo also noted that his office remained committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the state.

In a related development, a civil society organization, Centre for Liberty (CLF), has called for the release of all EndSARS protesters detained across the country.

In a statement signed by Co-Convener, Centre for Liberty, Adebayo Raphael and issued in Abuja, the group condemned in its entirety what its described as the “deterioration of human and constitutionally-guaranteed rights in Nigeria”.

The group also demanded that all bank accounts that have been frozen or deactivated due to their owners’ participation in the protests to immediately be reactivated. “Co-Convener, Centre for Liberty, notes the unsettling trend of wrongfully and arbitrarily arresting and intimidating peaceful #EndSARS protesters across the country.

We condemn in its entirety this obvious deterioration of human and constitutionallyguaranteed rights in Nigeria.

“We note with utmost disturbance how this hurriedly executed anomaly reeks of an unholy alliance between the court which is meant to be the last hope of the common man, and the Nigerian Police from whom the Nigerian People have been demanding more accountability and professionalism in the last four weeks.

“We equally note how this development follows the seizure of the travelling passport of at least one of the relief coordinators for the peaceful #EndSARS protests that happened across the country recently, and the freezing of the Bank Accounts of no less than 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the protests.

“We are, therefore, unequivocal in our demand that all arrested protesters including those mentioned above be released immediately, and the travelling passports seized from #EndSARS activists be immediately released, and an unreserved apology be made to them by the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Government.

Similarly, all bank accounts that have been frozen or deactivated due to their owners’ participation in the protests must immediately be reactivated.