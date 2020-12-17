Lagos OPC, NURTW smoke out 19 hoodlums in Agege

Members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Agege area of Lagos on Tuesday apprehended 19 suspected criminals terrorising the residents.

Agege Branch Chairman of NURTW, Ahmed Tella, said that the suspected hoodlums had persistently terrorised the residents after the #EndSARS protest.

According to him, the criminals took advantage of the absence of the police station which was burnt down during the #EndSARS protest to rob and maim people in their homes and on the streets.

“We have been here since Monday keeping vigil over the area and we succeeded in getting about 19 out of 20 of them and have handed them over to the police.

‘’We caught them as well as their women and recovered various weapons from them, all which have been handed over to the police.

“We have started the process of helping the police put an end to the crimes in the area because by so doing the residents will equally be at peace,’’ he said.

OPC Coordinator in Agege, Kazeem Ramon, said that the group came to the scene to help out as the police could not do much without the help of the residents.

Ramon said that the residents were of great help in fishing out the wanted gang leaders and their members, all of whom had been handed over to the police, except for one still at large.

“We were able to get the gang leaders – Ologbo, Danladi and so on – and the women among them; all of them were caught with ease and we give thanks to God who made it possible,” he said.

Ramon, however, appealed to government at all levels to provide employment opportunities and empower youths through farming so that they would be meaningfully engaged.

He expressed appreciation to OPC Leader, Aare Gani Adam, for supporting the group and ensuring that no property was destroyed or burnt during the exercise.

A victim, Mr Adebola Semowo, revealed that he was attacked with dangerous weapons by some of the criminals who stole his laptop.

Contacted, the Police Spokesman in Lagos State, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that he was yet to be briefed of the development.