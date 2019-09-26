Recently, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo was named the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Lagos State council of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW), at the expiration of the two term tenure of the immediate past chairman of the council, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede.

Though, in a caretaker status, Oluomo’s appointment as the union boss appears not to go down well with some members of the union in the state going by the protest it has generated by those who oppose the development, accusing the newly elected national President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Abiodun Baruwa of colluding with Oluomo to circumvent the constitution of the union by his appointment, especially, when considering the fact that Oluomo is one of those aspirants to the union top office in the state in the coming election.

According to the opposing group, this is to confer undue advantage on MC Oluomo over other contenders into the office.

Speaking during the protest, one of the leaders of the union who stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to protest what they called imposition of MC Oluomo on the union, the group rejected the action of the Abiodun Baruwa led national executive saying “We don’t want MC Oluomo’s government in Lagos. We don’t want to die young,” the protesters therefore, urged the state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu to intervene in the brewing crisis before it gets out of hand.

“We are here to appeal to the governor to intervene in the NURTW election so that due process will be followed. We don’t want Akinsanya to destroy the union, so we want the government to assist us. We are fervent members of the APC; we also want our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to intervene,” the unionist appealed.

The protesters explained that Oluomo who is one of the contestants into the office of the chairman of the union in the state will take advantage of his position as the caretaker chairman to impose himself on the union which according to them, is unfair and not acceptable.

Nosiru, another member of the protesting group to the Lagos Assembly said Akinsanya and his followers have been working against the constitution of the union, adding that there would be trouble if he was imposed on members.

“We are here to protest because the NURTW constitution is not respected. The Governor’s Office and the Lagos State House of Assembly, where we are protesting now usually uphold the constitution of the NURTW in the state. Akinsanya and his followers believe that they are above the law; they are working against the constitution. We are surprised to hear this morning that he is the chairman of the caretaker committee.

“The list used where he was appointed as the chairman of the caretaker committee, consists of people who were destroying the NURTW in Lagos. We want the governor to intervene, because if they impose Akinsanya on us, there will be trouble and a lot of unrest will happen in the state,” Nosiru threatened.