The Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on behalf of the people has mourned the death of the first governor of Lagos General Mobolaji Johnson.

First governor of Lagos General Mobolaji Johnson.

General Mobolaji Johnson died yesterday, Wednesday the aged 83.

Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu’ s Chief Press Secretary said in a statement that “the late General Mobolaji Johnson a was a complete gentleman and officer. A dedicated Lagosian.’

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of late Brigadier General Mobolaji Johnson.’’ Sanwo-Olu said .

He also said ‘‘Although General Mobolaji Johnson has gone to be with his Lord and Creator, the memories of great accomplishments he left behind will linger on forever.

One remembers how the late General Johnson’s administration worked with other seasoned professionals to establish five Government Colleges and Housing Estates, which were commissioned by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, within one year of his administration. This, to me, is the hallmark of service and has remained a benchmark for successive administrations in the state.’’

“We must ensure that the people enjoy the dividend of democracy. Development must touch the lives of the people directly. This is the best way to immortalise the late Mobolaji Johnson because this is virtue he lived for.

Court overrules Suswam’s objection to EFCC’s documents



Mobolaji , who was born on February 9, 1936, died on

As Military Governor of Lagos State, he was in office between May

28, 1967 and July 1975, under the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon.

According to his Wiki citation, Johnson was born to the family of Joshua Motola Johnson and his wife, Gbemisola Johnson (née Dudley-Coker).

His father was of Egba heritage and was a member of the Royal West African Frontier Force during the World War II.

His grandfather’s last name was previously Osholero, but he changed it to Johnson after the priest who converted him to Christianity.

The Johnson family moved to Lagos during the early parts of the 20th century.

Johnson had five other siblings.

Mobolaji Johnson started his education at Reagan Memorial Baptist School, Yaba, in 1941. He then attended Hussey College, Warri, 1954.

In 1955, he moved to Methodist Boys High School Lagos, which his father also attended, and finished his secondary school education in 1957.

While in MBHS, Lagos, Mobolaji was a good all-round sports man.

In 1959, Mobolaji attended the Officer Cadet Training School in Ghana.

He also attended the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot and the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, United Kingdom, between 1960 and 1961