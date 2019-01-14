Lagos lawmaker, Yishawu engages 150 youths on snail farming

Like this: Like Loading...

As part of his effort to complement the Federal Government’s effort on diversification of the economy, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu (GOY) representing Eti-Osa constituency 2 has organised a free one-day training programme on snail farming for about 150 youths in his constituency.Speaking with newsmen at the one-day training held in his constituency office at the weekend in Lagos, Yishawu explained that the essence of organising the training is to diversity the economy from oil to Agriculture as part of the Federal Government’s agenda.According to him, “we are trying to diversity our economy from oil to agriculture and to make youths self employed.”Hon. Yishawu promised to support the best 10 students after the training and give them necessary support they need to thrive in the business, adding that its employability programme would continue even after the election.The lawmaker also made provisions for materials to all the participants that will help them in snail farming after the training. They also received certificates for participating in the training.In an interview with one of the participants, Sasera Michael, he said he appreciates the kind gesture of Hon. Yishawu on the training to him which he said is not political, saying it is about bringing the youths in particular into limelight.“The training has motivated me to create a platform for other jobless youths. This training is not about academic qualifications, but it is about having something doing. I will also be an employer of labour with this training I have received on Snail farming,” Sasera added.On her part, Ibrahim Hauwa Mawedo, who is also a participant said she is interested in snail farming before coming to the training, saying the training served as an opening door for her to start her own business.“Whether I fall among the first 10 that would receive assistance or not, I am going to start my own snail farming immediately after the training. I appreciate the lawmaker for the training,” she added.The participants were also taught the practical aspect of snail farming and how to survive in the business.One of the instructors, Mr. Evans Timothy who encouraged unemployed youths in the country urges them to embrace green collar job.“We give the best practices locally as farming of today is different from that of old and we promote organic farming. For the unemployed youth that are interested in agriculture, we also start them up in the area of finance and the technical aspect because they need the skills.”