Peter Fowoyo, Lagos

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N230.6 million belonging to one Dehinbo Oluwatobi Reuben, to the federal government for engaging in internet fraud.

Justice Saliu Sai’du had on May 16 ordered an interim forfeiture of the money following an ex-parte application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court had ordered the the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order in any national newspaper for the respondent or anyone who was interested in the money to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

In compliance with the court order, the anti-graft commission had published the interim forfeiture order in The Nation newspaper and subsequently, filed a motion on notice dated June 19.

At the resumed hearing, the judge upon hearing the applicant’s motion on notice, supporting affidavit and written address ordered the final forfeiture of the money found by the commission in the various accounts of the respondent domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank to the federal government.

The respondent, a member of a syndicate of fraudsters who specialize in identity theft, wire fraud and mail fraud was arrested following intelligence report received by the commission.

Investigation revealed that the syndicate obtained the stolen personal identification information of over 250, 000 individuals in the US and used the details to file fraudulent federal and state tax returns.

It was further revealed that the syndicate obtained monetary value on the fraudulent tax returns, using prepaid cards registered with the stolen information and third party bank accounts.