Lagos – The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Wednesday announced the closure of railway level crossing at Yaba following the ongoing construction of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.

According to a travel advisory made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos by Spokesman for LASTMA, Mr Olumide Filade, the level crossing will be closed from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday to 1: 00 a.m on Thursday.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Buhari inaugurates 2020 Armed Forces Emblem with N10m donation

“As a result of the ongoing track laying for the Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project, there will be road closure of Railway Level Crossing at Yaba from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday (16/10/2019) to 1:00a.m on Thursday (17/10/2019).

“Consequently, motorists are advised to make use of the alternative routes during the exercise,” the statement said.

According to it, motorists from Herbert Macauley Way to Tejuosho Road through Yaba can use Jibowu to Empire to Moshalasi to Ojuelegba to Tejuosho Road.

It added that motorists from Ikorodu Road to Tejuosho should use take Fadeyi to Dormanlong Bridge to Ojuelegba to Tejuosho Road.

The travel advisory added that motorists could also take Fadeyi to Jibowu to Empire to Moshalasi to Ojuelegba to Tejuosho Road and connect their destinations appropriately.

It promised that LASTMA personnel will be on ground to manage the traffic.

LASTMA expressed regret for any inconvenience road blockage may cause the motoring public. (NAN).