Lagos/Ibadan rail line to commence test operation December end

The federal government has said it will commence test operation of the newly constructed Lagos/Ibadan rail line by end of this month (December). The Minister of Transportation Rt. Honourable Chibuike Amaechi, stated this Monday during December edition of routine project inspection. The Minister, in an interview with journalists who were on the spot assessment, noted that the Chinese Civil Engineering construction Company (CCECC) was heeding the push for early delivery of the job, despite agreement with the federal government for three years to complete the job. His words: “you people should not forget that the entire project stands at $1.6 billion. With additional expenses due to compensations to properties damaged during the construction, and not until we determine that, we cannot just know the additional amount”. Amaechi, further congratulated the Chinese people for their technology, and advised that Nigeria should learn how to develop its own technology and stop depending on other countries technology. “We must learn how to build our own technology which is unique around the world and we cannot continue to depend on other countries’ technology to grow,” he said.