Lagos/Ibadan rail line completion date sacrosanct – FG

The Federal Government has reiterated that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line would be delivered this December.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi restated this in Alausa Ikeja after a meeting held behind closed doors with the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

Briefing newsmen alongside the Governor, Mr Amaechi who thanked members of the communities whose utilities/properties were affected by the construction stated that the contractors handling the project would commence work on the Lagos axis next week on both the standard gauge lines.

The Minister revealed that the Lagos State Government had been very helpful in the payment of compensation to those affected said the Federal Government was looking for private partnership to build the two mega Stations in Lagos, one at Apapa and the other at Ebute-Meta which will be expanded to accommodate a mall and hotel.

Ameachi said “what we have decided is that CCECC should move back to Lagos, construction should commence immediately in Lagos, because we are insisting that by December, we should complete the Lagos-Ibadan rail.”

Mr Amaecdhi also explained that discussions was also on with the contractor handling the narrow gauge lines explained that the newly awarded contract for Tin Can-Oworonshoki-Ojota road would also aid in evacuating cargoes from the Ports in addition to the two rail lines which would both terminate at the Apapa sea port.

Governor Ambode however, thanked the Federal Government as well as the Ministers of Works, Power and Housing for expediting action and described the efforts being made as a two-prong approach to ease the Apapa gridlock.

“We reiterate the commitment to collaborate with the Federal Government to make sure that we reduce the suffering if Lagosians to make sure that this particular rail project is delivered” Ambode said

For the past three weeks, both the Federal and the State Governments have been making concerted efforts to find lasting solutions to the traffic gridlock which had caused a lock down on both businesses and private activities in the Apapa axis.