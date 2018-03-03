Lagos honours 25 retirees

No fewer than 25 members of staff of the Lagos State Ministry of Health who retired from active public service in 2017, after spending 35 years in service or attaining the retirement age of 60 years, were sent forth at a ceremony held on Thursday, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja.

The retirees, consisting of junior, middle and senior cadre officers who served the Lagos state government in different capacities accompanied by their families and friends were eulogised for their selfless service and contribution to the development of the state by guests and well-wishers at the event.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, congratulated the retirees for diligent service to the health sector and the Lagos state government, adding that though they were retired, they were still ambassadors of the health sector.

“I want to say I am so happy to see all the retirees, the fact is that whether we are retiring or still in service, we are all working to achieve the laudable goals of the Lagos state government. Let us all continue to do the good work that we need to do to move the state forward,” he said.

Earlier in her address, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. ‘Modele Osunkiyesi, thanked the retirees for their meritorious service to Lagos state, adding that it takes only the grace of God to start a journey well and end well; pointing out that many in the course of the journey had fallen by the way side.

“My joy knows no bound to be here today to celebrate with you and I think you all should be grateful to the Almighty for keeping you alive to witness this day in good health, celebrating with your families and friends,” she said.

Osunkiyesi, while noting that there was no amount of accolades that could be enough to show appreciation for the contribution of the retirees to the state public service, stated that the send forth ceremony was just one of the little ways the state could express gratitude for the exemplary contributions of the retirees.

“No doubt, you all have been great assets to the Lagos state public service and the public service will surely miss you very much. The zeal, passion, commitment and loyalty exhibited by you in the service of the state have made the Lagos state health sector a shining example among other states of the Federation and this will not be forgotten,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Dr. Enigbokan Olubunmi, thanked the Lagos state government for giving them the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He added that the Lagos state public service offered them the rare opportunity to touch the hearts of Lagosians especially the indigent, poor and down trodden, adding that the experience and memories gathered in the course of the service will linger for a long time to come.

Mrs Adeyemi Modinat, a retiree, who also spoke at the event, stated that the send forth ceremony organised to celebrate her and other retirees was heartwarming and showed that their contributions in the service of the state was recognised and appreciated.

The high point of the event was the presentation of gifts and commendation certificates to the retirees.