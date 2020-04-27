The Lagos Government has said it is producing three million face masks for distribution to the vulnerable in the state.

This was revealed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos in a tweet on his official handle on Sunday as the state prepares for compulsory wearing of face mask.

Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos



Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/H68Md1bzTm — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 26, 2020

While restating that face mask protects people from droplets from coughing and sneezing.

Sanwo-Olu noted that it should be used in conjunction with social distancing as well as other safety guides to curb the spreed of COVID-19.