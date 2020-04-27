The Lagos Government has said it is producing three million face masks for distribution to the vulnerable in the state.
This was revealed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos in a tweet on his official handle on Sunday as the state prepares for compulsory wearing of face mask.
Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 26, 2020
Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/H68Md1bzTm
While restating that face mask protects people from droplets from coughing and sneezing.
Sanwo-Olu noted that it should be used in conjunction with social distancing as well as other safety guides to curb the spreed of COVID-19.