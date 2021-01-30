Lagos govt slashes LASU tuition fees — Daily Times Nigeria

By Benjamin Omoike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has slashed the tuition fee of Lagos State University (LASU) to create opportunities for more students to acquire tertiary education.

As gathered, the new tuition fee regime to be paid by the students, who are currently seating for their examination, is expected to take effect from next academic session.

The approval came days after LASU students protested against the hike in tuition fees by the institution’s authorities, demanding a reversal of the decision, and citing the economic hardship across the country.

LASU management had in December last year increased the tuition fees for fresh students from N25,000 to N67,048.50, representing a 168 per cent increase.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunboh Wahab, who disclosed the development on Friday, stated that the tuition fee has been reduced for the students, but did not state the percentage removed for students.

In a post on the official social media handle for the office, Wahab said: “Flash: Lagos State Government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos State University.”

He added that the approval was in tandem with the administration’s commitment in providing qualitative education at an affordable fee to all, irrespective of class, gender, ethnicity, and race, among others.

Earlier, at the rally held at the university’s campus, the students expressed their concerns over the development, saying they tried to reach out to all relevant authorities at the institution in a bid to ensure the reversal of the fees.

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) in LASU also expressed disappointment at the hike in the tuition fees. In a statement signed by its President, AbdulBasit Ashade and Public Relations Officer, Zeenab Adams, respectively, the union promised to continue protecting the students’ interest.

The statement read: “The union is primarily concerned about the welfare of members and would continue to project the same in a peaceful manner.

We must be sensitive not to compound this burden on indigenes and residents of Lagos State.

“The primary purpose of establishing LASU is to impact and impart value to indigenes and residents of the state for a better Lagos and therefore, the authorities should reverse the fees within 14 days from today, January 8, 2020, to the old fee.

“Pending the expiration of 14 days, it is expected that the management team, members of the governing council, state government officials and other relevant stakeholders would have met to proffer a solution to the increment.

“Payment of school fees by newly admitted students should be suspended and the portal for payment closed until a resolution is jointly reached by all parties and also a directive is given by the students’ union body to continue the payment of their school fees”.

In its reaction to the development, the management of LASU said the university has no option than to increase the fees because of the increasing enormous financial responsibilities in the institution.