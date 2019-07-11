By Joy Obakeye

The Lagos State government has issued a batch of 266 retirees in the state, retirement bond certificates for a sum of N784.69 million accrued pension rights.

According to the Director-General (DG), Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs Folashade Onanuga, the retirees received their bond certificate at the 64th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentation ceremony, which held at the NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos.

She reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to retirees’ welfare, adding that their welfare is very dear to his heart and he is committed to ensuring that the payment of accrued pension rights continue monthly.

She advised the retirees not to succumb to any pressure in the choice of annuity or programmed withdrawal benefit options. She took time to explain in details the two options adding that individual circumstance should be considered before making a choice.

She urged all the beneficiaries to be extremely cautious and careful when deciding what to do after retirement. “Do not go into a business that you are not knowledgeable about,” she said.