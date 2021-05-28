Lagos Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu vows to punish parents of children convicted of cultism

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the parents of children convicted for cultism will also face punitive measures.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday during the Children’s Day celebration at the Police College, Ikeja, addressing pupils and students.

He stated that a new law had been signed to fight cultism, adding that parents must be alive to their responsibilities by paying attention to the moral upbringing of their children.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said,

“The new law against cultism prescribes punitive measures for parents of young people convicted of cultism. Parents should be vigilant and monitor their children.”

“We owe them a duty to ensure that their dreams and aspirations are realized through continuous training, guidance and mentoring.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the state government, through its free education policy from primary to secondary school level, had continued to commit huge resources to the upbringing of the children.

“It is not by accident that the education sector got the highest budget in 2020 and 2021. This is because of the commitment and passion of our dear governor towards providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning for our students,”

she said.