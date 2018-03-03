Lagos East General Assembly passes vote of confidence on Ambode

The General Assembly of Lagos East Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, by passing a unanimous vote of confidence on him, urging him to vie for reelection come 2019.

Ratifying the endorsement in Epe, Thursday, virtually all stakeholders in the Lagos East political circle who were in attendance, stated in clear terms that all other districts that have had a go at the gubernatorial seat have been privileged to a fair share of two terms, starting with Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the Lagos West Senatorial District and Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, from the Central, that of the East should not be an exception.

The Assembly led by Otunba Bushura Alebiosu all cited the good works of the governor, stressing the fact that according him the deserved support in his reelection bid has so many positive reaction in terms of development that comes with it, as signaled by his numerous feats all around the state.

The Balogun of Epe, Chief Lanre Razak, who was saddled with the responsibility of organising the event as a staunch member of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) from the East District, led the group in the ratification process, citing Ambode’s brilliant performance as his unique selling point which qualifies for another term.

According to him, “the programme was majorly held to reaffirm, reconfirm, re-endorse and agree again and again, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, our own governor has performed so wonderfully well for us, far beyond our expectation.

“We cannot but come up again to tell the world that we thank them for voting Ambode in 2015 and asking them to give unanimous support again for Ambode for his brilliant performance this time around.”

Commenting on the notion that some individuals within the district have factions which are averse to the purpose of the gathering, Razak stated unequivocally that, “I am not aware that anybody is averse to this gathering today, nobody, and nobody in East Senatorial District that is against the nomination and endorsement of Akinwunmi Ambode, they may have issues with themselves not against the issue of Akinwunmi Ambode being endorsed for the second term and for the purpose of him running again in 2019.

“Epe is now comparable to New York, courtesy Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s unmatched feats, but four years is not enough for him to exhaust all the good works he had in mind for the state.

“He is brainy, a semblance of what you have onions, as long as you remove a layer you get something new, so he deserves another term,” the Balogun asserted.

He added an appeal to all eligible electorates to value the worth of their Permanent Voters Card and voting right.

“I appeal to the electorates that the most valuable thing they have today is the PVC, they should not sell it, they should ensure they vote the right candidate, who is Akinwunmi Ambode so that he can continue to advance developments.

“Two days ago, the national working council of the APC extended the tenure of the executives of the party and the impression outside is that the Asiwaju is somehow relegated?

“That is not correct, our Asiwaju remains the national leader of our party and since the process of crisis management mechanism took effect, Tinubu is one of those who saw the need to reconcile and he is the leader of the party and what happened there is at the instance of his support and efforts to re-unite the party.”

Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Hon Wale Raji member representing Epe federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, Hon. Olusegun Olulade, Mrs Adenrele Ogunsanya and host of other dignitaries were all present to drive home their stance.