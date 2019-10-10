Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat on Wednesday, apprehended motorists driving against traffic between Carter bridge and Mile 2.

I was on my way to deliver a lecture at @LASUoffical when we were faced with what seemed like unusual traffic at that time.



On a closer check, we discovered road users going against traffic from Carter bridge down to Mile 2 axis. Let's not cause more traffic with disorder. pic.twitter.com/7WiOFhJSpi — Obafemi Hamzat (@drobafemihamzat) October 10, 2019

Hamzat, who was on his way to the Lagos State University, LASU, to deliver a lecture was reportedly pissed off when he saw motorists driving against traffic and decided to personally apprehend the culprits who were handed over to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA for prosecution.

