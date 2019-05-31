Lagos declares state of emergency on traffic, environment

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday said there was need to declare a state if emergency over environmental/sanitation and traffic management matters within the state.

This initiative he stated would enable his administration start the process of restoring stability and culture of accountability in which all citizens become active stakeholders in bringing about the necessary and much-needed change.

He thus, signed his first executive order to address the issue of traffic control and management, fixing of potholes on the roads, sanitation as well as cleaning of drainages in the state.

The order is to also ensure the attainment of zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and setbacks.

While signing the order, the governor declared: “I think we have to make some points about issues that happen around transportation, potholes on our roads, blockages and the rest of it, I think it’s something we need to tackle immediately.”

The governor, who signed the executive order in the presence of security chiefs and the heads of relevant agencies in the state, stressed that the support and cooperation of military personnel cannot be over-emphasised, especially in the implementation of the order.

“Lagosians are not going to wait for us any longer to maintain orderliness on our roads hence, I have invited all the security chiefs to witness the signing of the executive order so that they can hear us and support us in this regard,’’ he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu subsequently, directed the Lagos state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to operate a minimum of two shifts by managing traffic until 11:00pm daily.

“We want to ensure that we control traffic until everybody gets home safely. LASTMA should therefore, extend its working hours and ensure traffic control till 11p.m,” he said.

Similarly, he directed the office of drainage services in the Ministry of the Environment to commence aggressive cleaning of all secondary and tertiary drainage systems across the state to ensure the free flow of rainwater during the rainy season, just as he directed the Lagos state Public Works Corporation to commence patching and rehabilitation of all bad roads.

According to the governor, the Lagos state Environmental Sanitation Corps has been directed to address the environmental issues in the executive order by not necessarily arresting violators, but engaging them in effective communication on the need to ensure compliance with the environmental laws.