Mixed reactions have continued to trail the supply of electricity to customers by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric (IE) during the ongoing lockdown of Lagos state.

While some customers praise the DisCos for delivering quality supply to their areas so far during the mandatory stay at home period, others are dissatisfied with the DisCos’ performances.

Some customers who made their views known via the Dis os’ social media accounts, noted that providing Lagosians with reasonable electricity supply would make the period of the lockdown more bearable.

Two Twitter users, Wale Ashafa and Oluyemisi Olarenwaju, commended the EKEDC for improved power supply in Lekki and its environs in the last few days.

They said the average electricity supply to the area was between 12 to 18 hours daily, and urged the DisCo to sustain the tempo.

However, some residents of Idi Araba and Amuwo Odofin including Uche Iwuji, John Frank, Ayo Adedeji and Ejiro Godswill, said their areas had been experiencing epileptic supply before the lockdown.

Similarly, residents of Abule Ado, who were affected by the March 15 explosion, said the entire area was still in darkness due to the incident.

They urged the EKEDC to intensify efforts to reconnect the area and its environs to the national grid in order to ameliorate their plights.

For Ikeja Electric, customers in areas which had signed bilateral power Supply agreement with the DisCo said that electricity supply was between 18 to 24 hours daily, except when there were technical hitches.

The areas include Ikeja Government Reservation Area, Ogudu Government Reservation Area, Shonibare Estate, Magodo and some parts of Ogba and Abule Egba.

Three Twitter users, Mike Are, Usman Abdullahi and Jelili Ganiyu, who reside within these areas lauded IE for keeping up with their end of the bargain.

Residents in some parts of Alimosho, such as Baruwa, Iyana Ipaja, Meiran and Egbeda, said power supply to their respective areas during the period was between eight to 12 hours daily.

One of the residents, Chisom Adigwe said: ”Thanks to Ikeja Electric during this period for giving us stable power supply at Hilltop Estate, Aboru, Iyana Ipaja.”

However, some IE customers at Ojodu-Berger, Arepo, Ayobo, Ikotun, Ifako Ijaye, Igando, Idimu, Aiyetoro and Ijede Ikorodu said IE’s supply to their areas was epileptic at its best.

“We have been six days without power at Aiyetoro Cele axis, ” a Twitter user with the name Young Patrick said.

Another commentator, Salami Salami, said:”Ikeja Electric, please give Ojodu-Berger light. We are tired of darkness.”

Mr Godwin Idemudia, general manager, corporate communications, EKEDC, said the DisCo was doing everything possible to ensure adequate and stable power supply throughout the period of partial economic inactivity.

“EKEDC is aware that customers will spend majority of this period indoors; hence, the company is putting extra measures to ensure comfort of customers by providing stable power supply, ” he said.

Similarly, Mrs. Folake Soetan, chief executive officer, IE said the DisCo was committed to ensuring that its customers enjoy steady and quality supply throughout this difficult period and beyond.

Soetan said: “We recognise the fact that electricity supply is critical to our ability to stay safe, clean and indoors.

“As one of the companies designated as essential services, we have put measures in place to ensure that our engineers and technicians are available to clear all forced and unforced outages, while also continuing with preventive maintenance programmes.”