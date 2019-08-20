A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos state on Tuesday remanded four men over alleged membership of an unlawful society and being in possession of charms and cutlasses.

The defendants are Yusuf Abu, (20), Rilwanu Dauda, (18), Mohammed Sikiru, 23 and Oladimeji Abayomi, 18.

The defendants, whose addresses are not known, were arraigned on a two-count charge of belonging to an unlawful society and being in possession of charms and cutlasses.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case until September 3 for mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Patrick Nkem, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on August15 at about 11:30 a.m. at No 15 Alado Street, Shibiri Community, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

Nkem told the court that the defendants belong to an unlawful society and had cutlasses and charms in their possession, adding that “one of the defendants, Abu, was caught administering oath on the three defendants,” he said.

Nkem said that the defendants, who were in possession of cutlasses, were inciting members of public. He said that the offences contravene Sections 42, 41 and 45 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state, 2015.