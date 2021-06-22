Lagos Council Boss Confirmed Dead Days After Winning APC Primary Election

Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, the Chairman of the Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos, has died.

On Tuesday, his PR staff revealed this in a Facebook post.

“With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing, after a long battle with illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, Nation-builder, Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji.

“He was until the late night of Monday, 21st June 2021 the Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Eti-Osa Local Government.

“He will be buried in accordance to Islamic rite by 9 am prompt at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos. We invite you to join us in paying the last respect to our beloved father, brother, friend, and boss.

“We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.”

Before his demise, Olatunji was seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recently emerged winner in the APC local government primary election with 1,977 votes to become the party’s candidate in the forthcoming July 24th election.