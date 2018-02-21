Lagos community seeks Ambode’s help on infrastructure

Residents of Ogudu community, in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, especially those of Adebola Street, comprising Asejere, Alhaji Eleshin, Gafari and other adjoining streets have called on the Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode, to save them from incessant flooding due to the blockage of the canal in the area each time it rains.

They are therefore calling on the governor to extend the construction of roads currently going on in the area from Gafari to Adebola street to combat flooding and provide easy accessibility to the expressway.

They also believe that diverting motorists going to Ogudu round from Ramat Street through Adebola Street to Gafari Street will make for easy accessibility to the expressway.

This they said will further reduce the problem of traffic grid-lock around Ogudu roundabout which has been posing serious problems to residents, transporters and commuters alike on daily basis.

The people of the area made the charge known to journalists at Ogudu, Lagos.

According to a landlord, Chief Majeobaje Adebola, “We want Governor Ambode to assist us by tarring Adebola Street so that we can be safe from devastating floods that has been wrecking havoc in the area for some time now.

The construction of the road from Ramat through Adebola to the expressway will also allow free flow of traffic around Ogudu roundabout, Association close and Ogudu Ori-Oke, as Adebola street from Ramat will serve as a direct link to the expressway through Gafari.

“Those coming from GRA would not have to go to the roundabout before linking the expressway, what they can do is to pass through Adebola street down to Gafari and to the expressway,” he stated.

“We are residents of the state, we voted for him and his party APC in the last elections and will vote for him again for second term, so we want to benefit from his government by tackling flooding in the area by tarring Adebola like other streets in the area,” he said.

Also speaking, another landlord, Prince Martins Ehuwa, lamented that he had been living in the area for over 35 years and their major problem is flooding.

His words: “Water do disturb us whenever it rains, the canal has been blocked but if the governor can help us tar the road with the construction of drainages, the effect of flooding will be minimal, as there will be drainages where the water will pass down to the sea,” he added.

While commending Governor Ambode for a job well done in the state, another landlord, Olusoji Jolaoso said, “We pay our taxes regularly, we pay for land use charge and we are APC members, we want the governor to help us with the construction of the road so the havoc being wrecked on the people by the floods will be a thing of the past,” he submitted.