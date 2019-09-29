Residents of Gloryland and Graceland communities at Isheri-Idimu area of Lagos have appealed to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently call the Oba of Isheri-Olofin, HRM Oba wahab Balogun to call his son, Idiris Balogun aka “Oluomo” to order and not to cause crisis by his actions within the area.

Speaking on behalf of the two communities, the chairman of Gloryland community, Mr Okwy Ejesie explained that both Gloryland and Graceland communities were under the Federal Government site and services scheme in Isheri-Olofin, Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Adding that for 25 years, these two communities have never benefited from any developmental project either from the state or the Federal Government.

“This ugly situation and neglect by both tiers of governments to its taxpaying citizens have continued to subject the residents of these two communities to harrowing experiences and difficulties especially, during the raining season as it often become practically difficult for residents to access their homes. The situation residents have been painfully living with in the last 25 years.

“It is therefore, shocking and ridiculous to see a Prince of the land, Idris Balogun, aka Oluomo whose father is the reigning monarch and who is expected to be at the fore front advocating and agitating for developmental projects within his father’s domain to be the same character obstructing the only and very first developmental project brought into the communities by the Federal Government which is the dualization of community road to link Baruwa road extension which upon completion, will save the area from the traffic along Egbeda Idimu road.

“Idris has been disturbing and harassing the contractor since work began on the project, asking them not to work until his demand for money has been fully met.

“Oluomo has been threatening to stop this lofty and massive project that will ease the difficulties and challenges of the residents and further bring developments into the area to the greater benefit of all including the royal families where Oluomo hails from as the greater beneficiary when completed.

“Residents of the communities are therefore, appealing to the state government to call Oba of Isheri Olofin, HRM, Oba Wahab Balogun to prevail on his son, Idris not to further harass and disturb the contractor handling the project for whatever reason since no one is above the law,” the residents said.